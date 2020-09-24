Live video: Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine provides update on coronavirus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine will hold a news conference on the coronavirus pandemic at 2 p.m. on Thursday. He will be joined by Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted.

The Ohio Department of Health said there have been 147,744 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 4,715 deaths since the pandemic began. It is presumed that 127,239 people have recovered.

In the last 24 hours, 991 cases, 28 fatalities, 74 hospitalizations and 10 intensive care unit admissions were reported to the state health department.

All of Ohio’s 88 counties ranked by highest occurrence ⬇ pic.twitter.com/Kvhz4kDlau — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) September 24, 2020

Ohio counties with the most coronavirus cases:

Franklin: 26,545

Cuyahoga: 17,327

Hamilton: 12,953

Montgomery: 7,667

Lucas: 7,230

Ohio counties with the most coronavirus deaths:

Cuyahoga: 656

Franklin: 606

Lucas: 364

Hamilton: 315

Mahoning: 281

Earlier on Thursday, the governor’s office released the latest coronavirus travel advisory. People traveling to South Dakota, Iowa, Wisconsin, Idaho and Kansas are asked to self-quarantine for 14 days when they return. These states have positivity rates above 15 percent.

