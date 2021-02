COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine will have a news conference on the coronavirus pandemic at 2 p.m. Thursday.

The Ohio Department of Health will also release the latest COVID-19 numbers for the state at that time.

This week, the state began making COVID-19 vaccines available to those ages 70 and older, as well as employees of K-12 schools. It’s the latest stage in Ohio’s Phase 1B rollout.

Important dates in phase 1B of Ohio's vaccination program. ⬇ Visit https://t.co/hqPtIO0reC for info on which providers have received vaccines. Demand is currently much higher than supply, so please continue following safety protocols until the vaccine is more widely available. pic.twitter.com/1OxyHnfNcW — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) January 26, 2021