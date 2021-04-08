Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine to provide COVID-19 update

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine will hold a news conference on the COVID-19 pandemic at 2 p.m Thursday.

The Ohio Department of Health will release the latest data on the virus at that time.

On Monday, DeWine and Ohio Department of Health Director Stephanie McCloud announced the state consolidated its existing health orders. The new order emphasized masking, social distancing and limited groups of people.

“The goal here today is to get back to basics. To make sure that we can, in fact, have a smooth path back to our lives,” McCloud said on Monday. “Our understanding of this virus and how it spreads is much more advanced than it was when we first learned of it in early 2020. We now know there are a handful of key measures that will slow or prevent the spread of the virus.”