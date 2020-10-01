Live video: Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine provides coronavirus update

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine will hold a news conference on the coronavirus pandemic at 2 p.m. Thursday. He will be joined by Lt. Gov. Jon Husted.

According to the Ohio Department of Health on Thursday, there have been 155,314 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 4,817 deaths in the state since the beginning of the pandemic. It’s presumed that 134,216 have recovered.

In the last 24 hours, 1,327 cases, 13 fatalities, 90 hospitalizations and nine intensive care unit admissions were reported to the state health department.

DeWine is expected to revealed the latest color-coded county map of the Ohio Public Health Advisory Alert System. It measures a county’s risk for the virus based on factors like sustained increase in COVID-19-related emergency room visits.

