Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine to provide coronavirus update

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine will hold a news conference on the coronavirus pandemic at 2 p.m. Thursday.

The Ohio Department of Health will release the latest COVID-19 numbers at that time. There will also be a new color-coded map of the Ohio Public Health Advisory System.

Coronavirus banner

The latest headlines from FOX8.com:

Share this story

FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral

continue reading override