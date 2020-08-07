Live video: Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine holds news conference on coronavirus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine will provide an update on the coronavirus pandemic during a news conference at 2 p.m. on Friday.
The Ohio Department of Health said there have been 98,675 total confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases in the state, resulting in the deaths of 3,652 residents, since the pandemic began. It’s presumed that 75,975 have recovered.
In the last 24 hours, 1,204 cases, 34 deaths, 81 hospitalizations and 14 intensive care unit admissions were reported to the state health department.
The governor typically provides his COVID-19 updates on Tuesdays and Thursdays, but rescheduled it because of President Donald Trump‘s visit to Northeast Ohio on Thursday.
DeWine was set to greet the President on the tarmac at Burke Lakefront Airport. Prior to the meeting, he tested positive for coronavirus and returned to Columbus. During a second test, DeWine was negative for the virus.
Ohio counties with the most coronavirus cases:
- Franklin: 18,006
- Cuyahoga: 13,269
- Hamilton: 9,493
- Lucas: 5,207
- Montgomery: 4,229
Ohio counties with the most coronavirus deaths:
- Franklin: 522
- Cuyahoga: 498
- Lucas: 321
- Mahoning: 255
- Hamilton: 253
