Live video: Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine holds COVID-19 news conference

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine held a news conference on the coronavirus pandemic Thursday afternoon.

The Ohio Department of Health said 7,271 COVID-19 cases, 109 deaths, 306 hospitalizations and 35 intensive care unit admissions were reported in the last 24 hours. There have have been 849,704 total cases and 10,518 deaths in Ohio, according to the state health department. It is presumed that 712,864 have recovered.

Roughly 4 percent of the state’s population has received at least the first dose of the vaccine, the Ohio Department of Health said.

DeWine said the state’s curfew, which runs daily from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., will be extended. It’s set to expire on Jan. 23. He did not give a new date.

“Look, we would love to get rid of it. The next step would be maybe take it to 11 o’clock, but we’re not there,” DeWine said. He cited concerns about the new strain of the virus as one of the reasons.