Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine to hold COVID-19 news conference

COLUBMUS, Ohio (WJW)– Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine will hold a news conference on COVID-19 at 2 p.m. Thursday.

The latest COVID-19 numbers for the state will also be released at that time.

This comes a day after DeWine’s statewide address on the virus. During his speech, he announced most remaining health orders will be lifted on June 2. That includes the mask mandate and limits on large gatherings. Orders for nursing homes and assisted living facilities will remain in effect.

The governor also announced a lottery as an incentive for people to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Adults who have received at least one dose of the vaccine will have a chance to win $1 million.

Children 12 to 17 can enter to win a four-year, full scholarship. More details about the lotteries are expected soon.