Live video: Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine holds COVID-19 news conference, expected to lift curfew

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine will hold a news briefing on the coronavirus pandemic at 2 p.m. Thursday.

He is expected to lift the state’s curfew, aimed at cutting down on a person-to-person contact. The 10 p.m. to 5 p.m. curfew went into effect on Nov. 19 and was to last for three weeks. On Jan. 28, DeWine pushed it back to 11 p.m. because of lower sustained hospitalizations.

It’s also likely DeWine will address the underreported COVID-19 deaths in the state. The Ohio Department of Health said as many as 4,000 COVID-19 deaths may have been underreported through the state’s system.

The Ohio Department of Health will also release the latest COVID-19 numbers at that time.