Live video: Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine holds coronavirus news conference

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine held his daily coronavirus news conference at 2 p.m. Tuesday. He was joined by Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton.

As of Tuesday, there were 16,769 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19, and 799 deaths in the state, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

Tuesday is the last day to submit your absentee ballot for the March 17 primary election. If you did not mail in your ballot, you can return it to the secure drop box at your board of elections until 7:30 p.m.

DeWine backed off a mandate from Monday, requiring retail customers to wearing masks when retail reopens on May 12. Instead of a mandate, he called it a strong recommendation. He said businesses can still require customers to wear a mask.

The governor briefly addressed day cares staying closed. DeWine said the main concern remains that children are carriers of the virus and can take it back to the family group. He said it’s a work in progress, but we are not there yet.