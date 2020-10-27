Ohio Gov. DeWine warns of community spread, asks people to cancel events

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine held a news conference on the coronavirus pandemic Tuesday afternoon.

The Ohio Department of Health said there have been 202,740 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19, and 5,239 deaths in the state since the pandemic began. It is presumed that 161,704 have recovered.

In the last 24 hours, 2,509 cases, 22 deaths, 198 hospitalizations and 20 intensive care unit admissions were reported to the state health department.

The full list of all 88 counties by case rate per 100,000 population. Blue counties are high incidence counties. Incidence shows you how quickly the virus is transmitting in our communities. pic.twitter.com/dHsMu4rCXS — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) October 27, 2020

“It is community spread that is driving this,” DeWine said. “The community spread endangers our schools, our nursing homes and our hospitals.”

The governor said the spread is caused by people not wearing masks and not social distancing. He also blamed game day watch parties, large wedding receptions, crowded bars, house parties and extended family gatherings.

Now, 82 of the state’s 88 counties meet the Centers for Disease Control guidelines for high COVID-19 incidence. DeWine asked those in the 82 counties to avoid gatherings, do not hold or attend Halloween parties, and wear masks indoors and outdoors when you can’t maintain distance.

DeWine asked leaders, including county commissioners, college officials and faith-based leaders, to redouble efforts against the virus. He emphasized each county, city and village doing their part.

“If we do not fight in that way, we will, one way or another, be shut down,” DeWine said.

Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted added the spread in not coming from businesses, it’s coming from what people are doing in their personal time.

