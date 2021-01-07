COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine will hold a news conference on the coronavirus pandemic at 2 p.m. Thursday.
The Ohio Department of Health will also release the latest COVID-19 numbers for the state at that time.
The latest headlines from FOX8.com:
- Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine to hold coronavirus news briefing
- Indians get four players in deal that sends Lindor, Carrasco to Mets
- Democrats set to take hold of Senate majority after runoff wins in Georgia
- Kenny’s kickin it at a lifestyle store for the ‘modern gentleman’
- No fans at Heinz Field for Steelers vs. Browns