Live video: Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine holds news conference on COVID-19

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine will hold a news conference on the coronavirus pandemic at 2 p.m. Thursday.

The Ohio Department of Health said there have been 807,293 total confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, and 9,990 deaths in the state since the beginning of the pandemic. It is presumed that 663,856 have recovered.

In the last 24 hours, 7,654 cases, 109 deaths, 340 hospitalizations and 37 intensive care unit admissions were reported to the state health department. The deaths and hospitalizations are above the 21-day averages for both, of 73 and 293, respectively.

DeWine said the state continues to deal with a scarcity of the COVID-19 vaccine, currently coming from Pfizer and Moderna. As of Thursday, 361,603 vaccines have been administered in Ohio.

“Our goal is to eventually vaccinate anyone in Ohio who wants a vaccination, but we’re not there yet,” DeWine said. “We must take this one week at a time. We want to save lives, get our kids back to school, and protect our frontline medical responders. These goals drive every decision we make.”

It’s DeWine’s second news conference of the day. The first was on safety plans for the presidential inauguration, which includes mobilizing the Ohio National Guard in Columbus and closing state offices downtown.