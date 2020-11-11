Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine to address state Wednesday evening

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine will address the state on the coronavirus pandemic at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The speech comes as COVID-19 cases continue to surge. On Tuesday, the state set a new record for reported daily cases at 6,508. On Wednesday, the Ohio Department of Health said 5,874 cases, 76 deaths, 253 hospitalizations and 36 intensive care unit admissions were reported in the last 24 hours.

There have been 267,356 confirmed and probable cases, and 5,623 deaths in the state since the pandemic began, according to the state health department. It is presumed that 191,950 people have recovered.

DeWine’s last statewide address was on July 15. Then, there were 69,311 total COVID-19 cases and 3,075 deaths. The number of cases reported in 24 hours that day was 1,316.

DeWine did not issue any orders during that address, instead, urging Ohioans to wear masks and maintain distance.

“We’ve now reached our most critical point in our battle with the coronavirus. If all of us do not take immediate action to slow this virus down, the tragedy that we see playing out on our television screens every day in Florida, Texas, Arizona and California may well be our reality in just a matter of weeks,” DeWine said in July.

The governor did not hold his regular news conference on coronavirus on Tuesday.

