Live video: Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine holds news conference on coronavirus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted will provide an update on the coronavirus pandemic during a news conference at 2 p.m. Tuesday.

The Ohio Department of Health said there have been 145, 850 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic began, resulting in the deaths of 4,635 Ohioans. It’s presumed that 124,774 people have recovered.

In the last 24 hours, 685 cases, 12 deaths, 70 hospitalizations and 11 intensive care unit admissions were reported to the state health department.

On Friday, the Ohio Department of Health and DeWine issued guidance for Halloween amid the pandemic. Recommendations included avoiding hayrides and haunted houses, using caution if trick or treating and not having large parties.

The latest headlines from FOX8.com: