Live video: Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine holds coronavirus news conference

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine will hold a news conference on coronavirus at 2 p.m. Tuesday.

The Ohio Department of Health said there have been 185,639 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 5,083 deaths in the state. It is presumed that 152,460 people have recovered.

In the last 24 hours, 2,015 cases, eight deaths, 216 hospitalizations and 36 intensive care unit admissions were reported to the state health department. That’s far above the 21-day average for hospitalizations, which is 94. It also the highest reported in a 24-hour period.

Ohio’s top 20 counties with the highest case rate per 100,000 population. These are shocking numbers. We must remember that these numbers will not change unless we change. pic.twitter.com/Kw4Vq4ljRT — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) October 20, 2020

“People’s lives are at stake. We worry about our hospitals filling up. We worry about the long-term effects,” DeWine said. “I ask you to think about something else that is clearly at stake. And that’s whether or not our kids can be in school.”

He said keeping children in school buildings depends on people wearing masks and avoiding gatherings.

According to the governor, in the last two weeks, at least 16 districts made the decision to scale back to hybrid or fully-remote models. There are at least 50 districts that are fully online right now, with nearly 300,000 students unable to attend in-person classes.

“It should concern all Ohioans that so many of our kids are going to school remotely. While many kids can do well under these circumstances, many cannot. Some of our poorest children who thrive in an in-person learning environment do not do nearly as well online,” DeWine said.

“We owe it to these kids to fight back against this virus and reduce community spread. We owe it to their future. We owe it to the state’s future. We can control this through what we do every single day.”

