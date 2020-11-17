Live video: Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine holds coronavirus news conference

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine will hold a news conference on the coronavirus pandemic at 2 p.m. Tuesday.

In the last 24 hours, 7,079 COVID-19 cases, 30 deaths, 368 hospitalizations and 27 intensive care unit admissions were reported to the Ohio Department of Health.

There have been 312,443 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19, and 5,772 deaths in the state of Ohio since the pandemic began. It is presumed that 208,945 have recovered.

Coronavirus-related hospitalizations have been dramatically increasing in Ohio. On Oct. 13, there were 1,000 people in the hospital in the state with COVID-19. On Nov. 5, there were 2,000 and on Nov. 12, there were 3,000. DeWine said we are approaching 4,000 hospitalizations.

