Ohio Gov. DeWine worried about coronavirus at colleges, says fate of school year remains with students

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said he is concerned about coronavirus at universities as students return to campuses and classes resume.

The governor said he spoke with university presidents Tuesday morning before his news conference, and he feels confident in their plans. He told them he knows schools will protect students while they are in class, in the library and in dorms, but he’s worried about what happens the rest of the time.

DeWine said the virus is spreading at colleges for the same reason it’s spreading in other settings.

“The spread is occurring because people are letting their guard down. The spread is occurring because people are getting together with friends in a social situation, sometimes they’re drinking. They let their guard down. They don’t wear a mask. They don’t keep a social distance. If you look at the outbreaks on college campuses, a lot of them have come directly from that type of a party or that type of event,” DeWine said

The governor said students are responsible for the fate of the school year. If they want to remain on campus, they must control the virus by using discipline and encouraging fellow students to follow the rules, DeWine said

“Am I worried? Yes, I’m worried. I think we have every right to be worried as K through 12 go back, in many places in person, in many places with community spread. At the same time our campuses are filling back up with students,” DeWine said.

He specifically mentioned the situations at Miami University and Youngstown State University.

On Tuesday, the Butler County General Health District asked all Miami University student-athletes and coaches who have returned to Oxford to quarantine for 14 days.

“Decisions must be made swiftly in order to contain an outbreak. Due to the large numbers of positive COVID test results and symptomatic individuals within this group, casting a wide net was the most prudent option as so many athletes have had high-risk exposures. This decision was made in collaboration with Miami University in order to try to contain further spread of COVID-19 both on and off campus,” said Butler County General Health District Health Commissioner Jennifer Bailer.

The university reported on Friday 10 positive cases in students and two in employees since the start of classes at the main campus.

Officials at Youngstown State University are dealing with off-campus parties.

