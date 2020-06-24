Ohio Gov. DeWine, wife Fran test negative for coronavirus

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WJW)– Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine tested negative for coronavirus, he said during a news conference at the new Lordstown Motors Corp. on Wednesday.

DeWine, his wife Fran and Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted were tested during the state’s news conference on the pandemic on Tuesday.

The results showed all three were negative for the virus and they agreed it was not as uncomfortable as it’s made out to be. The nasal swabs were performed by members of the Ohio National Guard.

While speaking at Lordstown, the governor took the opportunity to encourage people to wear masks, social distance, wash their hands and use good common sense. He said keeping the virus at bay will help bring the economy back.

“If you want the economy to continue to move, if you want to continue to get people back to work the number one most important thing you can do is to keep this virus from spreading. We have control of this, 11.7 million Ohioans control how fast this virus will spread,” DeWine said.

On Wednesday, the Ohio Department of Health said there were 46,759 total probable and confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state with 2,755 deaths. In the last 24 hours, 632 cases, 20 deaths, 68 hospitalizations and 10 intensive care admissions were reported to the state health department.