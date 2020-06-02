1  of  4
Ohio Gov. DeWine: ‘We fully intend to have school in the fall’

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine says the state intends to have K-12 school resume in the fall amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Schools have been closed across the state since March 16 as educators were forced to make the switch to distance learning. That created concerns about students without access to computers and the internet, as well as students who already struggle in the classroom.

When asked what school would look like in the fall, DeWine was candid.

“We don’t know exactly where this pandemic is going, we don’t know exactly where this virus is going,” the governor said.

Reopening schools in Ohio: A look at how students may return to the classroom safely

According to DeWine, the state will outline broad health perimeters for what schools need to do to keep children and adults safe, but a lot of discretion will be left to local school boards. The entire plan requires a great deal of flexibility, he said.

“I think schools, judging by comments made by superintendents, have been planning different alternatives,” DeWine said.

Districts need to make backup plans in case there is a second wave of the virus and school buildings cannot safety open, according to the governor.

The date to start school remains with local school districts.

