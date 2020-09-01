Ohio Gov. DeWine warns of gatherings as Labor Day approaches

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is reminding residents that coronavirus still poses a risk as Labor Day approaches.

He said in the weeks following the Fourth of July, the state averaged close to 1,500 cases per day. The governor said they believe the high numbers were in large part because of gatherings.

“We can get together and we can have fun, but we have to be very, very careful,” DeWine said. “Whenever there is more activity, there are more cases.”

DeWine reiterated that it can take one to two weeks to show symptoms, and some people will not have any symptoms.

The governor cited multiple examples of COVID-19 spreading following parties. In Lake County, a parent returned from out of state and attended a birthday party, where there were high school students. DeWine said there are now four confirmed cases associated with the gathering.

Also in Lake County, a group of teens who work together at a grocery store celebrated a birthday together in mid-August. According to the governor, there were no masks and no social distancing. Three cases are associated with the party.

There are also 10 cases associated with a large golf outing in Putnam County on Aug. 21, DeWine said.

The latest headlines from FOX8.com: