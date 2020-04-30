Ohio Gov. DeWine to stores planning to reopen early: ‘That is a mistake’

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– Under Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s outline to gradually restart the state from the coronavirus shutdown, retailers are allowed to open on May 12. But some stores are planning to defy the state’s orders.

DeWine was asked about businesses that plan to reopen on May 1 during his daily coronavirus news conference on Thursday.

“That is a mistake and they should not do that,” DeWine said. “We would hope certainly that people will follow the law.”

The governor said he spoke to business owners, who are preparing to welcome customers in the coming weeks. He said he hopes over the next 12 days, retailers think about how to best protect their workers and patrons.

On Monday, DeWine announced an outline to restart Ohio with manufacturers, distributors, construction and general office environments reopening on May 4. On May 12, consumer, retail and services can open again.

Grocery stores and others deemed essential remained open during the shutdown.

“We’re trying to phase these things in and we’re trying to continue to buy some time so the curve doesn’t go straight up again,” DeWine said.

“This is a balance. We are trying to open up as fast as we can, but at the same time protect the public. That’s why we have specific protocols that need to be put into place. That’s why were are laying this out.”

Under the state’s protocols, retail employees are required to wearing face coverings. It is strongly recommended that customers wear them as well.