Live video: Ohio Gov. DeWine to release state’s plan for COVID-19 vaccine

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine held a news conference Friday afternoon to outline the state’s plans for the coronavirus vaccine.

The Ohio Department of Health said 10,114 COVID-19 cases, 129 deaths, 392 hospitalizations and 33 intensive care admissions were reported in the last 24 hours. The data is incomplete while thousands of reports are pending review. It’s the fourth highest number of cases and third highest number of deaths reported in a single day.

There have been 456,963 total confirmed and probable cases of the virus, and 6,882 fatalities in the state since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the health department. It is presumed that 306,950 have recovered.

“We’re in a very dangerous situation and I think we can all agree that we can’t let our hospitals get to the point where healthcare is threatened. The curfew, mask-wearing, retail inspection have helped, but they haven’t helped enough. We’ll have to do more. We don’t have a choice,” DeWine said.

The governor described Phase 1A of the vaccine plan, which consists of health care workers and personnel involved in COVID-19 patients, EMS responders, vulnerable people living in close proximity and those who care for them. DeWine said the priorities are consistent with the CDC guidelines.

“The federal government has made clear that we will not know for sure how many vaccines are coming until closer to the time the shipments are coming,” DeWine said.

Phase 1A of distribution priorities:



◾ Healthcare workers and personnel who are involved in the care of COVID-19 patients

◾ EMS responders

◾ Vulnerable individuals who live together in close proximity and those who care for them

Around Dec. 15, the state will receive a batch of vaccines from Pfizer, according to the governor. In that shipment, 9,750 will go to hospitals, and 88,725 will go to Walgreens and CVS stores for congregate care.

Then on Dec. 22, Moderna’s 201,000 vaccines will be sent to 98 Ohio hospitals to vaccinate those dealing with COVID-19 patients, and 108 local health departments for EMS and home health care workers. That same day, Ohio tentatively expects 123,000 more doses from Pfizer for nursing home residents and staff.

DeWine said a few days later, they anticipate 148,000 vaccines from Pzfier and 89,000 from Moderna. The governor emphasized all of these dates and numbers are tentative.

