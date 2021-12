COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine will hold a news conference at 1 p.m. on Wednesday.

He will provide an update on the Ohio National Guard assignment in hospitals to help with staffing issues related to COVID-19.

“Sadly today, we have the highest hospitalization count in this pandemic,” DeWine said.

The governor will be joined by Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff and Maj. Gen. John Harris Jr.