Live video: Ohio Gov. DeWine provides update on coronavirus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine will hold a news conference on coronavirus at 2 p.m. on Tuesday. He will be joined by Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton.

The state reported 33,006 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19, and 2,002 deaths.

On Tuesday, Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles and E-Check locations reopened. Expiration dates for driver’s licenses and license plates remain suspended, and residents are encouraged to use online services.

Also on Tuesday, gyms, dance studios and other fitness centers were permitted to open for the first time since March.

