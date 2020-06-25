Ohio Gov. DeWine to provide update on coronavirus pandemic

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine will hold a news conference on the state’s response to coronavirus at 2 p.m. Thursday. It does not appear he will be joined by Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted.

The Ohio Department of Health will also release the latest COVID-19 numbers at that time.

DeWine did not have a coronavirus news conference on Wednesday. The governor, his wife Fran and Husted traveled to tour the Lordstown Motors Corp. and see the new Endurance All-Electric Pickup Truck.

DeWine used the opportunity to urge Ohioans to be vigilant in dealing with the ongoing pandemic, emphasizing the virus’ link to the economy. He said if there is a spike in cases, it won’t matter what orders he or the Ohio Department of Health issue, people will pull back and the economy will suffer.

“If you want the economy to continue to move, if you want to continue to get people back to work the number one most important thing you can do is to keep this virus from spreading. We have control of this, 11.7 million Ohioans control how fast this virus will spread,” DeWine said.