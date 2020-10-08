Ohio Gov. DeWine to provide update on coronavirus pandemic

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine will hold a news conference on the coronavirus pandemic at 2 p.m. Thursday.

The Ohio Department of Health will release the latest COVID-19 numbers for the state at that time.

On Thursday, Ohio issued the latest list of states under a travel advisory. Anyone returning or traveling from South Dakota, Idaho, Wisconsin, Iowa, Wyoming, Missouri and Kansas is asked to self-quarantine for 14 days. Those states have coronavirus positivity rates of 15 percent or higher.

The latest headlines from FOX8.com: