Live video: Ohio Gov. DeWine provides update on coronavirus pandemic

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine provided an update on the coronavirus pandemic during a news conference Tuesday afternoon.

DeWine announced an order, based on the recommendations of the Ohio Children’s Hospital Association and Ohio Chapter of American Academy of Pediatrics, that children K-12 will need to wear masks in schools, with exceptions.

DeWine said former Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton is leaving the governor’s office. Acton stepped down from her role as director on June 11, but remained an advisor to DeWine. According to the governor, she is returning to the Columbus Foundation.

“While it saddens me that she will be leaving my office, she has assured me that she is just a phone call away and will be available to continuing advising us as we move through this pandemic,” DeWine said.

The Ohio Department of Health said there have been 95,106 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic began, resulting in the deaths of 3,570 Ohioans. It is presumed that 71,338 people have recovered from the virus.

In the last 24 hours, 1,143 cases, 31 deaths, 127 hospitalizations and 23 intensive care admissions were reported to the state health department.

Ohio counties with the most coronavirus cases:

Franklin: 17,404

Cuyahoga: 12,881

Hamilton: 9,248

Lucas: 5,035

Montgomery: 4,092

Ohio counties with the most coronavirus deaths:

Franklin: 515

Cuyahoga: 482

Lucas: 319

Mahoning: 253

Hamilton: 248

