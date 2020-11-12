Live video: Ohio Gov. DeWine provides update on coronavirus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine will hold a news conference on the coronavirus pandemic at 2 p.m. Thursday.

The Ohio Department of Health said there have been 274,457 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19, and 5,658 deaths in the state since the pandemic began. It is presumed that 194,846 people have recovered.

In the last 24 hours, 7,101 cases were reported to the state health department, shattering the previous record set on Tuesday of 6,508. An additional 35 deaths, 268 hospitalizations and 21 intensive care unit admissions were also reported in the last 24 hours.

The news conference comes less than a day after DeWine’s statewide address on the virus. He made another plea to Ohioans to wear masks and keep their distance.

“We can’t surrender to this virus and let it run wild until enough of us get the vaccine. It is advancing quickly and seeking victims in every community in Ohio. If you don’t know any of its victims yet, sadly, you will,” the governor said Wednesday evening.

He said the state will be forced to close restaurants, bars and fitness centers if the current coronavirus trends continue.

DeWine said a new order placing significant restrictions on social activities is coming soon. The forthcoming order will require everyone to be seated and masks unless they are actively eating or drinking. The order will also prohibit games and dancing. He said congregate areas can no longer be open.

The latest headlines from FOX8.com: