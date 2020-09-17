Ohio Gov. DeWine to provide update on coronavirus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine will hold a news conference on the coronavirus pandemic at 2 p.m. Thursday.

The Ohio Department of Health will release the latest COVID-19 numbers for the state at that time.

On Wednesday, the state issued an updated travel advisory, warning Ohio residents against traveling to states with high positivity rates of the virus. People who travel to Alabama, South Dakota, Mississippi and Idaho are highly encouraged to self-quarantine for 14 days upon returning to Ohio.

