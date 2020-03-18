Live video: Ohio Gov. DeWine provides daily coronavirus update

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Ohio Department of Health Dr. Amy Acton provided their daily update on the coronavirus during a news conference.

There are now 88 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the state Ohio in 19 counties, the Ohio Department of Health said on Wednesday. Acton said there are 26 hospitalized and some require treatment in the ICU. The cases range in age from 2 to 91, with 33 females and 55 males. There are no deaths from COVID-19 in the state of Ohio.

Wednesday’s news conference began a little differently with DeWine’s wife, Fran, sharing stories of Ohioans rallying together to help feed children who are not receiving meals at school during the shutdown. She also talked about reading and cooking with her grandchildren to pass the time.

DeWine said testing in Ohio is limited and will likely remain limited. The vast majority with symptoms do not need to be tested for coronavirus. DeWine said if you have symptoms, you should act like you have it by staying home.

“With or without a test, the virus is here. It lives among us and we must be at war with it. And we are at war with a very dangerous and lethal enemy,” DeWine said. “It cannot do it’s damage without us. We are the enablers… We have it within our own control to decided how fast it spreads.”

DeWine said it will take each Ohioan to win this battle. That means staying home when you’re sick and maintaining social distancing.

DeWine announced he is closing 181 Bureau of Motor Vehicles locations. Five will remain open for CDLs because the transportation of goods and food is important. He is also closing 52 driver examination stations.

DeWine also announced the closure of salons, barbershops, spas and tattoo parlors.

He asked all employers to take the temperature of each employee every day. While he acknowledged it’s not a perfect system for testing, it will help.

“Please, please check them. Make sure you are complying,” the governor said. “It’s important for their safety.”

DeWine addressed rumors about the National Guard. They will be helping erect tents at hospitals.

“When the National Guard is going to do something, you will know about it,” DeWine said.

Cases by Ohio county:

Ashland: 1

Belmont: 2

Butler: 2

Coshocton: 2

Cuyahoga: 38

Darke: 1

Delaware: 1

Franklin: 7

Geauga: 1

Huron: 1

Lake: 2

Lorain: 6

Lucas: 1

Mahoning: 3

Medina: 4

Stark: 3

Summit: 4

Trumbull: 2

Tuscarawas: 1