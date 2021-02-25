Live video: Ohio Gov. DeWine provides COVID-19 update

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine held a conference on the coronavirus pandemic Thursday afternoon.

In the last 24 hours, 2,409 COVID-19 cases, 80 deaths, 163 hospitalizations and 21 intensive care unit admissions were reported to the Ohio Department of Health.

There have been 962,404 total reported cases and 17,125 fatalities in the state since the pandemic began. It is presumed that 901,025 have recovered.

DeWine said hospitalizations continue to decrease in Ohio, especially in those 80 and older. There is also a decline in cases in nursing home residents.

Decreasing trends continue among COVID hospitalizations in Ohio overall, and especially for those 80+. In December, this group made up more than 25% of COVID hospitalizations. This month, that number has dropped to about 18%. pic.twitter.com/sOzXd5eG9D — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) February 25, 2021

The Bureau of Infectious Disease and Bureau of Vital Statistics continues to reconcile Ohio’s death data after about 4,000 COVID-19 fatalities were underreported. The review will cause some fluctuations in death numbers, according to the state health department.

As of Thursday, 13.1 percent of Ohio’s population has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. That’s more than 1.5 million people and an increase of 30,743 from Wednesday.

We believe, based on information from the federal government, that once the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is available, Ohio will have another 91,000 doses during the first week. — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) February 25, 2021

According to DeWine, Ohio will have 310,000 first doses next week. It is adding some Meijer and Walmart stores to the list of vaccine provider sites.

He said they believe the state will receive 91,000 doses of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine once it’s available.