Watch Live: Ohio Gov. DeWine provides COVID-19 update

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is holding a news conference on the COVID-19 pandemic at 2 p.m. on Wednesday.

The governor started off talking about the importance of police reform in the state, following the verdict in the Derek Chauvin murder trial Tuesday.

As we go forward as a nation, we must learn from the tragic death of George Floyd. His death laid bare some of the deep divisions in this country. My goal every day is to do what I can do to unite people. — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) April 21, 2021

The Ohio Department of Health also released the latest COVID-19 numbers for the state at that time.

There have been 1,056,606 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic began, which includes an addition of 1,789 cases reported today, along with a total of 19,033 deaths (including zero additional fatalities reported today).

Death statistics are no longer being reported daily for accuracy purposes, ODOH said.

The total number of hospitalizations because of the virus since the pandemic began is now 55,185 people. There were 169 hospitalizations reported in the last 24 hours, and 29 people were reported admitted to the ICU during that time.

About 1,000,892 people are presumed to have recovered from the illness in the state.

The number of people vaccinated in the state so far is 4,447,776 or about 38.05% of the population. That number includes people who have gotten one or two shots so far. In the last 24 hours, 29,929 people were vaccinated.