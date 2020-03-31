Live video: Ohio Gov. DeWine provide coronavirus update

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton will hold their news coronavirus news briefing at 2 p.m. Tuesday.

As of Tuesday, there were 2,199 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state. The health department said it has resulted in 55 deaths and 585 hospitalizations. The virus is in 71 of Ohio’s 88 counties.

On Tuesday, DeWine announced an order to help the state keep track of ventilators. Manufacturers, producers, wholesalers, transporters, distributors, retailers, physicians, clinics, hospitals and medical facilities must report weekly online. Ventilators in personal possession are exempt. In addition to mechanical ventilators, anesthetic machines, C-PAP and B-PAP machines, which are commonly used to treat sleep apnea, must be reported.

The Ohio EPA issued an order to maintain public water service during the COVID-19 state of emergency. It prevents a water system from shutting off someone’s water service due to non-payment. If someone previously had their water shut off dating back to Jan. 1, the water system is required to reconnect.

Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services Director Lori Criss encouraged people to check on neighbors and friends who live alone, and for everyone to maintain a schedule. If you are feeling helpless or hopeless, please call the suicide prevention lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.

COVID-19 fatalities by Ohio county:

-Athens: 1

-Brown: 1

-Columbiana: 2

-Cuyahoga: 6

-Darke: 1

-Delaware: 1

-Erie: 1

-Franklin: 3

-Gallia: 1

-Greene: 1

-Huron: 1

-Lake: 2

-Lorain: 2

-Lucas: 3

-Mahoning: 9

-Medina: 1

-Miami: 6

-Montgomery: 1

-Portage: 1

-Seneca: 1

-Stark: 3

-Summit: 5

-Trumbull: 2