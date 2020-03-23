Ohio reports 442 confirmed coronavirus cases, 6 deaths

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton will provide an update on the coronavirus outbreak during their daily briefing at 2:30 p.m. Monday.

As of Monday, there were 442 confirmed cases, resulting in 104 hospitalizations and six deaths, the Ohio Department of Health said. The deaths are in Cuyahoga, Erie, Franklin, Lucas and Stark counties.

Coronavirus cases by Ohio county:

Ashland: 1

Ashtabula: 3

Belmont: 2

Butler: 17

Carroll: 2

Clark: 1

Clermont: 5

Clinton: 1

Columbiana: 2

Coshocton: 3

Cuyahoga: 149

Darke: 1

Defiance: 2

Delaware: 7

Erie: 1

Franklin: 44

Gallia: 1

Geauga: 2

Greene: 2

Hamilton: 26

Hancock: 1

Highland: 1

Huron: 1

Knox: 1

Lake: 8

Licking: 1

Logan: 1

Lorain: 24

Lucas: 9

Madison: 1

Mahoning: 23

Marion: 3

Medina: 15

Miami: 17

Montgomery: 7

Portage: 2

Richland: 1

Sandusky: 1

Stark: 12

Summit: 28

Trumbull: 3

Tuscarawas: 2

Union: 1

Warren: 5

Washington: 1

Wood: 2