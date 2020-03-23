1  of  3
Breaking News
Dee and Jimmy Haslam donate $1.5 million to coronavirus relief in Ohio Are you an essential worker? Here’s a list of what’s considered ‘essential’ under stay-at-home order Companies looking to hire Northeast Ohioans amid coronavirus crisis

Ohio reports 442 confirmed coronavirus cases, 6 deaths

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton will provide an update on the coronavirus outbreak during their daily briefing at 2:30 p.m. Monday.

As of Monday, there were 442 confirmed cases, resulting in 104 hospitalizations and six deaths, the Ohio Department of Health said. The deaths are in Cuyahoga, Erie, Franklin, Lucas and Stark counties.

Coronavirus cases by Ohio county:

Ashland: 1
Ashtabula: 3
Belmont: 2
Butler: 17
Carroll: 2
Clark: 1
Clermont: 5
Clinton: 1
Columbiana: 2
Coshocton: 3
Cuyahoga: 149
Darke: 1
Defiance: 2
Delaware: 7
Erie: 1
Franklin: 44
Gallia: 1
Geauga: 2
Greene: 2
Hamilton: 26
Hancock: 1
Highland: 1
Huron: 1
Knox: 1
Lake: 8
Licking: 1
Logan: 1
Lorain: 24
Lucas: 9
Madison: 1
Mahoning: 23
Marion: 3
Medina: 15
Miami: 17
Montgomery: 7
Portage: 2
Richland: 1
Sandusky: 1
Stark: 12
Summit: 28
Trumbull: 3
Tuscarawas: 2
Union: 1
Warren: 5
Washington: 1
Wood: 2

W3Schools

Share this story

Around the Buckeye State

More Ohio News
FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral