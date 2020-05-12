Live video: Ohio Gov. DeWine provides coronavirus update

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine will hold a news conference on coronavirus at 2 p.m. Tuesday. He will be joined by Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton.

The Ohio Department of Health said there were 25,250 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state, as well as 1,436 deaths. In the last 24 hours, 473 cases, 79 deaths, 126 hospitalizations and 15 intensive care admissions were reported to the state health department.

DeWine announced the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services received notice that the U.S. Department of Agriculture approved its pandemic EBT plan. This allows the state to distribute SNAP benefits to 850,000 students in Ohio, who relied on free or reduced-price meal programs at school. Benefits will be mailed directly to students. Families do not need to apply and will receive around $300.

Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted said tattoo parlors and massage locations can reopen on May 15. They were not previously mentioned under the personal services, including hair salons, barbershops, nail salons and day spas.

Ohio counties with the most coronavirus cases:

Franklin: 4,002

Cuyahoga: 2,908

Marion: 2,412

Pickaway: 1,955

Hamilton: 1,859

Ohio counties with the most coronavirus deaths:

Lucas: 179

Cuyahoga: 151

Franklin: 138

Mahoning: 132

Hamilton: 102