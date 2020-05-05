Live video: Ohio Gov. DeWine provides coronavirus update

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine will provide his daily update on the coronavirus pandemic at 2 p.m. Tuesday, alongside Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the Ohio Department of Health reported 20,969 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19, and 1,136 deaths.

The governor started his news conference by announcing deep budget cuts. He said they would not be dipping into the state’s rainy day fund, though repeated statements that, “It’s raining.”

“As we have all seen, COVID-19 has had a profound impact on the American economy. And Ohio’s economy as well. Prior to the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, Ohio’s economy was strong and our budget was on track,” DeWine said.

DeWine said state revenues for the fiscal year were ahead by more than $200 million in February. Now, the state is below the budgeted estimates by $776.9 million.

On Monday, manufacturers, distributors, construction and general office environments were permitted to reopen under the governor’s plan. The next phase is consumer, retail and services on May 12.

