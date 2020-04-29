Live video: Ohio Gov. DeWine provides coronavirus update

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton held a news conference on coronavirus at 2 p.m. Wednesday.

The Ohio Department of Health said there are 17,303 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state, and 937 deaths, as of Wednesday afternoon. In the last 24 hours, 534 cases, 138 deaths, 81 hospitalizations and 10 intensive care unit admissions were reported to the state health department.

DeWine announced the state shipped 4.1 million pieces of personal protective equipment to local emergency management agencies. It includes 500,000 N95 masks, 850,000 face shields, 750,000 surgical-type masks and 2 million non-medical gloves. The items will be distributed to nursing homes, jails, congregate living facilities, hospitals and first responders. The governor said his strategy remains the same: If we can find it, we’ll buy it, and when we can’t find it, we’ll make it.

He also announced nearly $16 million in grant funding available to support the victims of crimes during the pandemic. The Ohio Office of Criminal Justice Services is accepting applications from local law enforcement, probation and parole offices, local courts, victim services providers, and adult, juvenile, and community corrections agencies. He said the funding will be especially useful for domestic violence shelters. The funds can be used for alternative housing for survivors of violence who need to be quarantined.

The Ohio Department of Health and the Ohio Department of Education is issuing guidelines to the state’s 612 school districts about graduations. Virtual graduation ceremonies are preferred. He said schools can also hold drive-in ceremonies where students drive to a designated location at a designated time to get their diplomas. The third option is an event with 10 people or less at a time, who are socially distanced, where a graduate can receive his or her diploma. DeWine said while this is a time for celebration, this is not a time for graduation parties. People should still avoid gatherings of more than 10 people, the governor.

DeWine said if you get Supplemental Security Income, you will get your $1,200 economic impact payment from the IRS automatically. But if you get SSI, have not filed a tax return and you have an eligible child, you must act by May 5 to get $500 per child. More information here.

