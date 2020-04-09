Live video: Ohio Gov. DeWine provides coronavirus update

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)-- Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton and Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted will hold their daily briefing on the coronavirus outbreak at 2 p.m. on Thursday.

As of Thursday, there were 5,512 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, according to the Ohio Department of Health. Of the 1,612 people hospitalized, 497 were admitted to the intensive care unit. Coronavirus is responsible for 213 deaths in Ohio. A total of 55,985 people have been tested in the state.

The age range for confirmed cases is from infant to 101 years old. Acton said the median age is 54. More than 20 percent of confirmed cases are in health care workers.

"I want to tell you an analogy that comes to mind for me, and in hearing the voices, it's really striking home. This is a hard mountain to climb, everyone," Acton said. "Climbing mountains takes an incredible amount of teamwork. It takes sherpas and people to help us lead the way, it takes being very careful and going to each base camp carefully. We want you to know that every move we're making is based in the best science and we will not leave your side as we get you carefully through this arduous journey ahead. And it's a mountain range."

As always, DeWine emphasized we cannot let up on social distancing just because the numbers are not as bad as once predicted.

"It's not about the orders we issue, it's about what everyone of us does or does not do. We're Ohioans, we get the job done," DeWine said.

"The modelers didn't think we would do as good of a job as we did... We did a lot better."

DeWine said 19 manufacturers, which produce everything from toys to car parts, partnered with three hospital systems to make face shields. The group will be able to make between 750,000 to 1 million face shields over five weeks.

Husted said $132 million in unemployment benefits have been distributed to 207,000 Ohioans who lost their jobs because of the pandemic.

Fatalities by Ohio county:

-Allen: 1

-Athens: 1

-Auglaize: 1

-Belmont: 1

-Brown: 1

-Butler: 2

-Clermont: 1

-Columbiana: 6

-Cuyahoga: 23

-Darke: 7

-Delaware: 2

-Erie: 1

-Franklin: 14

-Gallia: 1

-Geauga: 1

-Greene: 1

-Hamilton: 14

-Huron: 1

-Knox: 1

-Lake: 5

-Licking: 3

-Lorain: 5

-Lucas: 16

-Madison: 2

-Mahoning: 28

-Medina: 5

-Mercer: 1

-Miami: 14

-Montgomery: 4

-Portage: 14

-Preble: 1

-Richland: 1

-Sandusky: 1

-Seneca: 1

-Stark: 8

-Summit: 12

-Trumbull: 8

-Wayne: 1

-Wood: 2

-Wyandot: 1