Live video: Ohio Gov. DeWine provides coronavirus update

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine held his daily new conference on the coronavirus outbreak at 2 p.m. Thurday. He was joined by Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton and Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted.

As of Thursday, there were 2,902 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state. The Ohio Department of Health said there were 81 deaths. Of the 802 hospitalizations, 260 people were in the intensive care unit.

DeWine said a new order will kick in Monday night, extending the stay-at-home and essential work order through May 1. It requires retail businesses to set a number of people that can be inside at one time and sets up a panel to resolve disputes on what is an essential business.

The governor asked people returning from outside of Ohio to self-quarantine for 14 days. That does not apply to people who work across state lines.

DeWine said he’s been asked about weddings. The state is not regulating weddings, but receptions should have no more than 10 people and allow for proper social distancing.

COVID-19 fatalities by Ohio county:

-Athens: 1

-Brown: 1

-Columbiana: 2

-Cuyahoga: 12

-Darke: 1

-Delaware: 1

-Erie: 1

-Franklin: 5

-Gallia: 1

-Greene: 1

-Hamilton: 2

-Huron: 1

-Knox: 1

-Lake: 3

-Lorain: 2

-Lucas: 3

-Madison: 2

-Mahoning: 11

-Medina: 1

-Miami: 8

-Montgomery: 2

-Portage: 2

-Seneca: 1

-Stark: 3

-Summit: 7

-Trumbull: 6