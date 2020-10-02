Ohio Gov. DeWine to hold news conference on President Trump testing positive for coronavirus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted will hold a news conference Friday at 3 p.m.

It’s in response to requests for interviews following the news that President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for coronavirus.

Trump was in Cleveland on Tuesday for the first presidential debate with former Vice President Joe Biden. There was a limited audience for the event, which was held at the Sampson Pavilion, at the Health Education Campus of Case Western Reserve University and the Cleveland Clinic.

Husted attended the debate and will be tested for the virus. According to the governor’s office, he wore a mask the entire time.

