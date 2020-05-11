Live video: Ohio Gov. DeWine holds news conference on coronavirus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine held his daily coronavirus news conference on Monday. He was joined by Lt. Gov. Jon Husted and Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton.

DeWine did not make an announcement on reopening childcare. He said they are still working on protocols to protect children and employees.

More on Ohio day cares here

On Tuesday, consumer, retail and services can reopen. On Friday, hair salons, barbershops, nail salons and day spas are permitted to open again, as well as bars and restaurants to outdoor service.

The Ohio Department of Health said there were 24,777 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state, and 1,357 deaths. In the last 24 hours, 696 cases, 16 deaths, 62 hospitalizations and 12 intensive care unit admissions were reported to the state department of health.

Cases range in age from infant to 108 years old. Health officials now know of five cases with symptoms onset dates in January.

Acton said Ohio is in a plateau phase.

Ohio counties with the most coronavirus cases:

Franklin: 3,777

Cuyahoga: 2,795

Marion: 2,387

Pickaway: 1,845

Lucas: 1,757

Ohio counties with the most coronavirus deaths:

Lucas: 164

Cuyahoga: 146

Mahoning: 122

Franklin: 119

Hamilton: 101

Related Content Coronavirus headlines: Parts of upstate New York ready to reopen by weekend, says Cuomo Video