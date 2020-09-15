Live video: Ohio Gov. DeWine holds news conference on coronavirus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine will hold a news conference on the coronavirus pandemic at 2 p.m. Tuesday.

The Ohio Department of Health said there have been 139,485 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic began. The virus is credited with killing 4,506 people in Ohio.

In the last 24 hours, 1,001 cases, 87 deaths, 103 hospitalizations and 14 intensive care unit admissions were reported to the state health department.

Ohio counties with the most coronavirus cases:

  • Franklin: 25,067
  • Cuyahoga: 16,789
  • Hamilton: 12,368
  • Montgomery: 7,216
  • Lucas: 6,945

Ohio counties with the most coronavirus deaths:

  • Cuyahoga: 631
  • Franklin: 593
  • Lucas: 355
  • Hamilton: 302
  • Mahoning: 279

