Live video: Ohio Gov. DeWine holds news conference on coronavirus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted will provide an update on the coronavirus pandemic during a news conference at 2 p.m. Tuesday.
The Ohio Department of Health said there have been 124,610 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state since the beginning of the outbreak, resulting in the deaths of 4,165 residents. It is presumed that 104,024 have recovered.
In the last 24 hours, 1,453 cases, 27 deaths, 103 hospitalizations and 14 intensive care unit admission were reported to the state health department.
Ohio counties with the most coronavirus cases:
- Franklin: 22,005
- Cuyahoga: 15,804
- Hamilton: 11,285
- Lucas: 6,475
- Montgomery: 6,092
Ohio counites with the most coronavirus deaths:
- Cuyahoga: 581
- Franklin: 563
- Lucas: 343
- Hamilton: 287
- Mahoning: 266
