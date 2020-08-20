Ohio Gov. DeWine to hold news conference on coronavirus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted will provide an update on the coronavirus pandemic during a news conference at 2 p.m. Thursday.

The Ohio Department of Health will also release the latest COVID-19 numbers for the state.

Earlier on Thursday, the governor unveiled a health order outlining guidance for spectators at sporting events. All outdoor venues are allowed 1,500 people or 15 percent of the venue’s capacity, whichever is fewer. For indoor venues, that number is 300 people or 15 percent of capacity.

The guidelines said seating should be assigned to allow for more than 6 feet of space in each direction between groups.

