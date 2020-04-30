Live video: Ohio Gov. DeWine holds daily coronavirus news conference

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine held his daily coronavirus news conference at 2 p.m. Thursday with Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton.

The Ohio Department of Health said there were 18,027 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state, and 975 deaths, as of Thursday afternoon. Cases range in age from infant to 106 years old.

Ohio counties with the most cases:

Franklin: 2,441

Marion: 2,196

Cuyahoga: 2,126

Pickaway: 17,32

Lucas: 1,251

Ohio counties with the most deaths:

Lucas: 117

Cuyahoga: 112

Mahoning: 80

Franklin: 73

Hamilton: 71

Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction Director Annette Chambers Smith joined the governor via video for the news briefing. She said they created a pandemic plan in 2009 for H1N1. Early in the coronavirus pandemic, they started making personal protective equipment and hand sanitzer. She said Ohio was the second prison system in the nation to stop accepting visitors.

The department of corrections did mass testing at three Ohio facilities: Marion has a high number of older inmates; Franklin is a medical facility; and Pickaway has a dialysis unit and a long-term care facility.

“The mass testing was a critical step. A large number were positive, but what is amazing is how many people were positive and had no symptoms at all. They were feeling fine,” Dr. Michael Para, from Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, of the mass testing.

The prisons are offering inmates masks and doing contact tracing. Para said there is little else he could suggest and the department of corrections has been thorough.

On Monday, DeWine announced an outline to restart Ohio with manufacturers, distributors, construction and general office environments reopening on May 4. On May 12, consumer, retail and services can open again.

