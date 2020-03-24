Live video: Ohio Gov. DeWine holds daily coronavirus briefing

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton held their daily update on the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

On Tuesday, the Ohio Department of Health said there were 564 confirmed cases with eight deaths. Acton said those numbers are lagging behind as they ramp up testing. The ages of the confirmed cases range from infant to 95. The deaths were in Cuyahoga, Erie, Franklin, Gallia, Lucas and Stark counties. Of the 145 people hospitalized, 62 are in the intensive care unit and 25 are from long-term care facilities.

DeWine said state health officials are watching different countries and other states. It remains important to flatten the curve so we do not overwhelm our health care system, the governor said. He said we’re doing that by social distancing to prevent the spread of the virus, and building the capacity of hospitals with beds and equipment.

DeWine said it takes 36 pairs of gloves to care for one patient in the ICU for 24 hours. That’s why he ordered doctors, dentists and veterinarians to suspended elective surgeries to save the personal protective equipment.

Acton said they are working to turn the state’s hospitals into expanded ICUs. There will be plans to utilize hotels and dorms in the coming days.

On the stay-at-home order, Lt. Gov. Jon Husted said do not call law enforcement or local health departments to interpret it. It’s their job to enforce the order, not interpret it. He told businesses to use good judgement. Employers do not need a letter or permit to say they are in compliance, but they do need good justification, Husted said.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Coronavirus cases by Ohio county:

Ashland: 1

Ashtabula: 3

Belmont: 2

Butler: 18

Carroll: 3

Champaign: 1

Clark: 2

Clermont: 5

Clinton: 1

Columbiana: 3

Coshocton: 3

Crawford: 1

Cuyahoga: 167

Darke: 1

Defiance: 2

Delaware: 11

Erie: 1

Fairfield: 2

Franklin: 75

Gallia: 1

Geauga: 5

Greene: 3

Hamilton: 38

Hancock: 1

Highland: 1

Huron: 2

Knox: 1

Lake:11

Licking: 2

Logan: 2

Lorain: 30

Lucas: 11

Madison: 1

Mahoning: 28

Marion: 4

Medina: 15

Miami: 19

Montgomery: 10

Portage: 4

Richland: 4

Sandusky: 1

Stark: 13

Summit: 36

Trumbull: 4

Tuscarawas: 3

Union: 2

Warren: 7

Washington: 1

Wood: 2