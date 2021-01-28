Live video: Ohio Gov. DeWine holds COVID-19 news conference

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine held a news conference on the coronavirus pandemic Thursday afternoon. He was joined by Lt. Gov. Jon Husted.

The Ohio Department of Health said there have been 883,716 total confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, and 11,006 deaths in the state since the pandemic began. It is presumed that 764,480 have recovered.

In the last 24 hours, 5,432 cases, 75 deaths, 256 hospitalizations and 23 intensive care unit admissions were reported to the state health department.

The COVID-19 vaccine will be available to school staff in the state beginning next week. DeWine said schools with access have been notified. On Friday, the state will inform school district which week they will receive their vaccinations.

“We’ve tried to make this simple for K-12 staff to get vaccinated. Most K-12 staff in a county will be vaccinated within seven days. The goal is to maximize the capacity of local vaccination partners,” DeWine said.

“We have a limited supply of vaccine. We have pulled vaccine from our statewide allocation specifically for vaccinating our K-12 staff. There just isn’t enough to do every school in the first week. We must be able to also vaccinate older Ohioans in February.”