Live video: Ohio Gov. DeWine holds COVID-19 news conference

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine held a news conference on the COVID-19 pandemic Monday afternoon.

DeWine said he spoke with local health departments about getting high school students, ages 16, 17 and 18, vaccinated. At this time, Pfizer is the only vaccination approved for those under 18. They will need a permission slip. The governor said he wants to get college students and high school students inoculated before school is out.

DeWine expressed growing concerns about COVID-19 variants and the hotspots in Michigan.

The governor was joined by Ohio Department of Health Director Stephanie McCloud, who explained new consolidated health orders. The orders emphasized wearing masks at all times at indoor locations that are not residences, outdoors when 6 feet of distance cannot be maintained and while using public transportation.

➡ @OHdeptofhealth is consolidating its health orders and will issue a simplified health order that encompasses previous orders and streamlines them to underscore the most important tenants of infection prevention like masking, social distancing, and limiting large gatherings. — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) April 5, 2021

“The goal here today is to get back to basics. To make sure that we can, in fact, have a smooth path back to our lives,” McCloud said. “Our understanding of this virus and how it spreads is much more advanced that it was when we first learned of it in early 2020. We now know there are handful of key measures that will slow or prevent the spread of the virus.”

She stressed sticking to groups of 10 people or less at events. Those groups need to be 6 feet apart. People need to stay seating while eating or drinking at bars, restaurants and banquet facilities.

“Simple steps can save lives and put this pandemic behind use,” said Ohio Department of Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff.

“We are very much in the thick of things with COVID-19 and our cases continue to grow,” Vanderhoff said. “This spring surge of variants is happening in Ohio.”

The Ohio Department of Health did not report virus numbers on Sunday in observance on the Easter holiday. Monday’s data reflects totals for both days. There have been 1,026,929 total COVID-19 cases and 18,643 deaths in the state since the beginning of the pandemic.