Ohio Gov. DeWine to hold COVID-19 briefing

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine will hold a news conference on the coronavirus pandemic at 2 p.m. Thursday.

The Ohio Department of Health will release the latest COVID-19 data for the state at that time.

The state continues to inch towards the goal set by DeWine of less than 50 cases per 100,000 people. Once Ohio is at that level for two weeks, the governor will lift all remaining health orders.

As of Wednesday, there were 156 COVID-19 cases per 100,000. That’s down significantly from 865 at the beginning of the year.